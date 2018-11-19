Buhari is intellectually lazy and Empty – Reno Omokri

Share this post:









Former Presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri has described President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) as intellectually lazy and empty People.

In a statement on Twitter, Reno accused Buhari and the APC of plagiarising Next level from Rex Institute as their 2019 campaign strategy.

The statement reads:

“Not only do they plagiarise speeches (‘I belong to everybody, I belong to nobody’), @MBuhari and @OfficialAPCNg are so intellectually lazy & empty that they plagiarised #NextLevel from The Rex Institute. Can such people take you to any level? Follow @Atiku. The man with the plan! “

