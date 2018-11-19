Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Politics >> Buhari is intellectually lazy and Empty – Reno Omokri

Buhari is intellectually lazy and Empty – Reno Omokri

16 mins ago
Buhari
Share this post:

Former Presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri has described President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) as intellectually lazy and empty People.

In a statement on Twitter, Reno accused Buhari and the APC of plagiarising Next level from Rex Institute as their 2019 campaign strategy.

The statement reads:

“Not only do they plagiarise speeches (‘I belong to everybody, I belong to nobody’), @MBuhari and @OfficialAPCNg are so intellectually lazy & empty that they plagiarised #NextLevel from The Rex Institute. Can such people take you to any level? Follow @Atiku. The man with the plan! “

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

You May Also Like:


Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh