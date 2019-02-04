Nigeria Today

Buhari is planning to get 3M votes from Niger Republic – Galadima

43 mins ago
The Spokesperson of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign council, Buba Galadima has alleged that the All Progressive Congress (APC) were planning to use people from Niger Republic to rig the February 16 Presidential election.

Galadima disclosed this Monday morning on a Programme in Africa Independent Television.

According to him, this was evident during the APC Presidential campaign rally in Kano where some governors and Traditional rulers from Niger Republic were seen at the venue of the rally.

He also disclosed plans by APC to rig the election using APC governors. Galadima maintained that APC had already allotted votes that each governor would provide on February 16.

Idowu
Guest
Idowu

APC is a scam

36 minutes ago

