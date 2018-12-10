Buhari is very desperate, he can do anything to remain in power – Buba Galadima

Share this post:









A former Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and one of the Spokesperson of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential campaign, Buba Galadima has blasted the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to sign the amended electoral act into law.

Galadima disclosed this in a chat on Politics today, a program on Channels Television.

According to him, President Buhari’s failure to sign the amended electoral act reveals his desperation of power and his plans to rigged himself back to power in 2019.

He noted that Buhari has long lost touch with Nigerians and was afraid of the impending defeat that will befall him in 2019, and maintained that Buhari cannot stand, a free, fair and credible election.

”This Govt is a government that is desperate, that wants to be in power by all means,” he noted

”Buhari will never sign the electoral act, this is why they are not campaigning or mobilizing people.

”The President is protecting himself from being floored at the polls, he is running away from free, fair, transparent and credible election,” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 6 times, 7 visits today)