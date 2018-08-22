Buhari is yet to inform us about Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential ambition – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has debunked claims that a National leader of the party, Bola Tinubu was supporting President Muhammadu Buhari because of his 2023 Presidential ambition.

The acting National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena, disclosed this in a chat with the PUNCH.

According to Nabena, President Buhari has not communicated to the party about his plans of handing over to Tinubu in 2023

“This (Tinubu’s ambition) has not been communicated to the party, so I cannot comment on it.

“Besides, why should anybody be talking about 2023 when we are in 2018? Is anybody God?”

Senate President, Bukola Saraki earlier this week has alleged that Tinubu was only dancing round Buhari because of his 2023 presidential ambition.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)