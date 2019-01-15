CJN Onnoghen trials: We will not allow you to disgrace the Judiciary, Agbakoba tells Buhari

Share this post:









A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba has assured Nigerians that they will not allow President Muhammadu Buhari to disgrace the judiciary.

Agbakoba disclosed this while speaking on Arise TV yesterday.

According to him President Buhari cannot absolve himself or pretend that he was not aware of charges filed by the Federal Government against the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen

He wondered why a petition could be received by the CCB on Wednesday, charges framed up on Thursday and the petition signed by the chairman of the CCB on Saturday, noting that such action shows a super-efficient federal government.

Agbakoba maintained that the head of the courts was entitled to certain immunity, different from the immunity granted the president and governors by Section 308 of the constitution and advised President Buhari to immediately withdraw the charges against the CJN.

“Only the NJC has the authority to investigate any infraction by any judicial officer,” He told Arise TV

“We are strong and resolute that this rubbish will not happen; it will have the gravest consequences, so I appeal to the federal government to withdraw the charge, and in the event that it has a case against the CJN, to proceed to the Senate to file a charge,” He added

