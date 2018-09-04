Conduct A Free And Fair Election In Osun State – Saraki Tells Buhari

The president of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to conduct a free election devoid of election malpractices in Osun State.

Saraki, speaking after his appointment as the chairman of an 85 member campaign committee for the governership election in Osun state, urged Buhari to make good the commitments he earlier made concerning conducting free and credible election in Nigeria.

Saraki said that Osun state gubernatorial election would be used as a test case for Buhari who had recently told two world leaders that visited Nigeria he was committed to free, fair and credible election in 2019

On the chances of APC winning the election in Osun State, Saraki said that the APC was no longer popular in the state as a result of incompetence of the ruling party in the state.

He condemned the use of force by security operatives in the Ekiti state recently concluded governership election in which the APC won, lamenting that PDP had lost two governorship elections in the South-West, Eketi and Ondo states. .

“We must win Osun to prove that Osun is the home ground of the PDP”, he was quoted as saying.

Saraki finally urged the leadership of the PDP to take advantage of disunity in the APC to dislodge them in the upcominhg governorship polls in Osun State.

