Dino blasts Oshiomole for saying PDP wasted 16 years in Akwa Ibom

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye has blasted the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomole for alleging that the People Democratic Party (PDP) wasted 16 years in Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement on Twitter, Dino noted that the PDP constructed the airport which Oshiomole landed in Uyo, they equally constructed the roads which he drove through while he was in Uyo and the stadium where the defection rally of Senator Godswill Akpabio took place.

He disclosed that if Oshiomole had wasted the money of Edo state like PDP wasted in Akwa Ibom, Edo state people would have been much happier.

Oshiomole, The airport you landed at Uyo was built by PDP The road you drove on – PDP The stadium of the rally – PDP & you said16yrs of PDP in Akwa-Ibom state was a waste. You should have wasted Edo state money like this, the people of Edo would have been happier. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) August 12, 2018

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)