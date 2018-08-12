Nigeria Today

Home >> Politics >> Dino blasts Oshiomole for saying PDP wasted 16 years in Akwa Ibom

Dino blasts Oshiomole for saying PDP wasted 16 years in Akwa Ibom

1 min ago

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye has blasted the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomole for alleging that the People Democratic Party (PDP) wasted 16 years in Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement on Twitter, Dino noted that the PDP constructed the airport which Oshiomole landed in Uyo, they equally constructed the roads which he drove through while he was in Uyo and the stadium where the defection rally of Senator Godswill Akpabio took place.

He disclosed that if Oshiomole had wasted the money of Edo state like PDP wasted in Akwa Ibom, Edo state people would have been much happier.

