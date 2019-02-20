Dino likens Buhari to late Idi Amin of Uganda

Share this post:









The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye has liken President Muhammadu Buhari to late dictator, Idi Amin of Uganda.

Speaking on Channels Television while responding to Buhari’s death threat statement. Dino noted that Buhari was speaking as if he was on anointing from Idi Amin of Uganda.

“I am utterly disappointed in my president. I am completely in shock that in a democratic setting, a president will speak with the anointing of Idi Amin of Uganda, the president will use the word ‘ruthless’, the president will order killings of Nigerians without going through legal procedures. That is totally unacceptable.

“I expected that by now the President should have apologized to Nigerians and withdraw that statement but instead there has been a lot of efforts, boxing the wind by Chieftains of the APC, trying to defend what is not defendable.”

