Dino mocks Akpabio in new video

Senator Dino Melaye has mocked former Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio in new video.

In the video which has gone viral, Dino was seen singing that Governor Udom Emmanuel was better than Godswill Akpabio.

View video below :

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)