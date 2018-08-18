Dino mocks Akpabio in new video
3 hours ago
Senator Dino Melaye has mocked former Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio in new video.
In the video which has gone viral, Dino was seen singing that Governor Udom Emmanuel was better than Godswill Akpabio.
View video below :
Akpabio is no longer the governor.. 20 of Udom cannot match 1/2 of Akpabio. I am only voting from Udom because he is from Onna.
Its shame that this maniac called Dino dont know that Akpabio is not a governor anymore. Whoever get him to the Senate did a bad work.