Donald Duke reveals what forced him out of PDP

A former governor of Cross River State and a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Donald Duke has revealed what forced him out of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Duke made the revelation via a statement on Twitter.

According to him, the unconstitutional decision of the PDP to zone political offices to some section of the country can not allow Nigeria to obtain the best.

He maintained that Nigeria can only be whole when the sum total of its parts was able to contest freely and at will for the highest office in the land.

He noted that he joined the presidential race to enriched the playing field and offers Nigerians a wider berth of options other than a zero playing field of either the APC or the PDP

“Earlier this week, I made known my intention to join and run for the office of President on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). This afternoon I submitted my nomination forms to the party secretariat.” he tweeted.

“This decision was arrived at after deep reflection and candid assessment of our polity. Firstly, my erstwhile party, the PDP has unconstitutionally zoned political offices.

“As rational as they may see it, it remains unconstitutional and there are not enough strong voices out there speaking up objectively. Besides, democracy is all about choice, how then do we limit the choices we have to some section of the country or the other?

“Can we under such aegis obtain the best? Nigeria can only be whole when the sum total of its parts are able to contest freely and at will for the highest office in the land.

“Some folks have espoused that only two parties have the physical presence nationwide to win the presidency in a general election. I disagree. Our fate as Nigerians should not be determined by two underperforming platforms, but rather by we ourselves.

“By joining the race on the platform of the SDP, I hope my participation enriches the playing field and offers Nigerians a wider berth of options other than a zero some playing field of either the APC or the PDP,”

