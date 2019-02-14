Elections: Electorate can use any finger to vote – INEC

Share this post:









Agency Report

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that voters can use any finger to cast their votes in the forthcoming general elections.

The commission made the clarification on its official twitter page @inecnigeria on Wednesday.

It said the ballot paper was not finger sensitive, but advised the electorate not to allow the indelible ink on their fingers cross into another box.

“A voter can use any finger to vote but should ensure that his or her mark is clear and placed inside the box of the political party of his or her choice and does not stray into another box,’’ it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that there have been unfounded reports alleging INEC of secretly changing the pattern of fingers allowed for thumb printing on the ballot papers, ahead of the elections.

Altogether, 73 political parties are partaking in Saturday’s presidential election.

