Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Politics >> Etim Ekpo APC Receives PDP Exco Defectors

Etim Ekpo APC Receives PDP Exco Defectors

6 hours ago
Share this post:

By Amanam Hillary Umo-Udofia

Etim Ekpo PDP Chapter Youth Leader Mr. Gideon Udo Willie yesterday defected to APC at the residence of Former Member Representing Etim Ekpo/Ika State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Akanimo Edet.

Five PDP Ward 2 exco defectors, Seven excos from Etim Ekpo Ward 7 and PDP Ward 10 Secretary, Mr. Itoro Akpante were received by the APC Chapter Chairman, Pastor Edidiong Idio.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP defectors, Ward 7 Women Leader Anyanime Sunday, thanked the APC for accepting them into the party. The PDP Chapter Youth Leader, Gideon Willie said they all defected to join hands with others to vote in Rt Hon. Emmanuel Ekon for a deserving third term to represent Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

On hand to receive the defectors were: Rt Hon. Emmanuel Ekon, Engr Akanimo Edet and Hon. Mfon Udonsek who thanked all defectors for choosing the winning party and assured them of equal opportunities in the party.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 201 times, 201 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh