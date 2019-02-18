Nigeria Today

Home >> Politics >> Everywhere you go, you look more Articulated, Oshiomhole tells Buhari

Everywhere you go, you look more Articulated, Oshiomhole tells Buhari

2 hours ago
The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a strong man whose fitness was shown during the presidential campaign of the APC throughout the country.

Oshiomole disclosed this while speaking at the ongoing APC Caucus meeting.

According to him,  Nigerians were satisfied with President Buhari and are ready to deliver him come Saturday 23 February, 2019.

He accused INEC of colluding with the People Democratic Party (PDP) and disclosed that they have lost confidence on the election umpire to conduct a free, fair and credible election and will need re-asssurance from INEC that they are ready to conduct a free, credible election.

More details soon.

4
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

Words don’t lie, Buhari will vote for Atiku

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ekpedeme
Guest
Ekpedeme

Even Oshio baba is highly Articulated

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

Up Atiku.
Vote for better Nigeria

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Vincent
Guest
Vincent

Oshomo Ole has been Atikulating since last year.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago

