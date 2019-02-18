Everywhere you go, you look more Articulated, Oshiomhole tells Buhari

Share this post:









The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a strong man whose fitness was shown during the presidential campaign of the APC throughout the country.

Oshiomole disclosed this while speaking at the ongoing APC Caucus meeting.

According to him, Nigerians were satisfied with President Buhari and are ready to deliver him come Saturday 23 February, 2019.

He accused INEC of colluding with the People Democratic Party (PDP) and disclosed that they have lost confidence on the election umpire to conduct a free, fair and credible election and will need re-asssurance from INEC that they are ready to conduct a free, credible election.

More details soon.

