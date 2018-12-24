Extra: APC is a complete failure – Fayose

Share this post:









Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described the All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari lead administration as a complete failure.

In a statement on Twitter, Fayose noted that the branding of the chairman of the APC governors forum as a failure by the National Chairman of the party (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was a clear indication that the APC and the administration of Muhammadu Buhari was a total failure.

The Statement reads:

“When National Chairman of a political party proclaims the Chairman of his party’s Govs’ Forum as a failure, no further questioning as to the fact that the party and its govt is a complete failure.

Failure in Imo is synonymous with failure in Abuja,”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 19 times, 1 visits today)