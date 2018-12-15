Extra: Don’t attend Presidential debate, APC begs Buhari

Share this post:









The All Progressive Congress (APC) United Kingdom branch has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to attend the upcoming Presidential debate.

In a Statement on Twitter, APC noted that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has already lectured opposition candidates on nation building and advise President Buhari to organize a townhall meeting instead of attending a debate.

The Statement reads:

[APPEAL TO PMB]

Dear Mr @NGRPresident @MBuhari. We appeal to you NOT to attend the presidential debate in view of the lecturing witnessed tonight. Please consider a townhall session. Despite the antics @ProfOsinbajo tutored the opposition candidates on nation building. Thank you https://t.co/RhNon4aIoh

