Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Politics >> Extra: Don’t attend Presidential debate, APC begs Buhari

Extra: Don’t attend Presidential debate, APC begs Buhari

2 hours ago
Share this post:

The All Progressive Congress (APC) United Kingdom branch has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to attend the upcoming Presidential debate.

In a Statement on Twitter, APC noted that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has already lectured opposition candidates on nation building and advise President Buhari to organize a townhall meeting instead of attending a debate.

The Statement reads:

[APPEAL TO PMB]

Dear Mr @NGRPresident @MBuhari. We appeal to you NOT to attend the presidential debate in view of the lecturing witnessed tonight. Please consider a townhall session. Despite the antics @ProfOsinbajo tutored the opposition candidates on nation building. Thank you https://t.co/RhNon4aIoh

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh