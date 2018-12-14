Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Politics >> Extra: Don’t claim to be more Intelligent than members of the National Assembly, sign the electoral bill now, Fayose tells Buhari

Extra: Don’t claim to be more Intelligent than members of the National Assembly, sign the electoral bill now, Fayose tells Buhari

4 hours ago
Share this post:

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral act into law and should not claimed to be more intelligent than the 469 members of the National Assembly.

In a statement on Twitter, Fayose noted that by signing the electoral act, President Buhari would have show Nigeria and the World that he was very ready for free, fair and credible election in 2019.

The Statement read:

”Now that our party’s Presidential candidate,
@atiku
has signed the Peace Accord, can the President demonstrate that he wants free, fair & credible elections by signing the Electoral Bill? Or is he claiming to be more intelligent than the 469 members of NASS who passed the bill?”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 49 times, 49 visits today)

Share this post:

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Sai Baba Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Shut up
Shut up,
Stupid maniac like you.
We shall end you in 2019

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh