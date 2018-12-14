Extra: Don’t claim to be more Intelligent than members of the National Assembly, sign the electoral bill now, Fayose tells Buhari

Share this post:









Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral act into law and should not claimed to be more intelligent than the 469 members of the National Assembly.

In a statement on Twitter, Fayose noted that by signing the electoral act, President Buhari would have show Nigeria and the World that he was very ready for free, fair and credible election in 2019.

The Statement read:

”Now that our party’s Presidential candidate,

@atiku

has signed the Peace Accord, can the President demonstrate that he wants free, fair & credible elections by signing the Electoral Bill? Or is he claiming to be more intelligent than the 469 members of NASS who passed the bill?”

