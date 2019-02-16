Extra: Fayose reveals Buhari’s next plans after the Postponement on February 16th presidential election

Share this post:









Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has revealed plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to force INEC boss Prof Yakubu Mahmood to resign, inorder to replace him with Amina Zakari.

In a statement on Twitter, Fayose noted that presure was being mounted on INEC boss to field candidates in Zamfara states or he get sacked.

Pressure being mounted on the INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu to ensure that APC fields candidates in Zamfara or he gets sacked and be replaced by Amina Zakari. It is now getting clearer that APC desperation to have candidates in Zamfara is one of the reasons for the postponement. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 16, 2019

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 28 times, 2 visits today)