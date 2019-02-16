Nigeria Today

Extra: Fayose reveals Buhari's next plans after the Postponement on February 16th presidential election

Extra: Fayose reveals Buhari’s next plans after the Postponement on February 16th presidential election

4 hours ago
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has revealed plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to force INEC boss Prof Yakubu Mahmood to resign, inorder to replace him with Amina Zakari.

In a statement on Twitter, Fayose noted that presure was being mounted on INEC boss to field candidates in Zamfara states or he get sacked.

