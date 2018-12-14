Extra: President Buhari has indicted his own admnistration – Fayose
Former Governor of Ekiti State says President Muhammadu Buhari has indicted his own administration with the recent outburst that Nigeria’s economy was in bad shape.
In a Statement on Twitter, Fayose noted that President Buhari complains that the economy was in bad shape was a clear indictment of his administration.
The Statement reads:
”If after spending three and half years as President, you are still complaining that the ‘economy is in bad shape,’ isn’t that a clear indictment of your own govt?”
If by your own assessment, you have failed, shouldn’t you just excuse us?”
