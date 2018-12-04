Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Politics >> Extra: Saraki Joined PDP because of a pot of porridge – Tinubu

Extra: Saraki Joined PDP because of a pot of porridge – Tinubu

2 hours ago
APC National convention will redefine a path to our greatness - Tinubu
Share this post:

A National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu says Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of a pot of porridge.

Tinubu disclosed this while speaking at the National Consultative Forum themed: “Nigeria on the right track” organised by the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, on Tuesday according to a report by Daily Trust.

Alleging that Saraki was dishonest, Tinubu noted that the Senate President sold the mandate of the APC to give the PDP a lifeline.

“Saraki used our mandate to give lifeline to the opposition. Leadership is about character,” he noted

“He left PDP, joined us, got elected and sold our mandate for a pot of porridge. God is honest,” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh