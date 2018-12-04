Extra: Saraki Joined PDP because of a pot of porridge – Tinubu

Share this post:









A National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu says Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of a pot of porridge.

Tinubu disclosed this while speaking at the National Consultative Forum themed: “Nigeria on the right track” organised by the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, on Tuesday according to a report by Daily Trust.

Alleging that Saraki was dishonest, Tinubu noted that the Senate President sold the mandate of the APC to give the PDP a lifeline.

“Saraki used our mandate to give lifeline to the opposition. Leadership is about character,” he noted

“He left PDP, joined us, got elected and sold our mandate for a pot of porridge. God is honest,” he added.

