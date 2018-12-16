Extra: Shehu Sani commends President Buhari for his statement on Nigeria’s economy

Share this post:









Senator Shehu Sani has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for telling Nigerians the truth about the State of Nigeria’s economy two months to the general election.

Senator Sani noted that President Buhari’s courage to inform Nigerians that the economy he is currently managing is in a very bad shape, was an act of honesty and courage to tell the truth.

He commended the President for not lying to get votes and maintained that there was no president in the history of the World who will make such statement two months to general election.

The Statement reads:

”President Buhari admitting that the economy he manages is in bad shape is an act of honesty and courage to tell the truth.Many will lie for votes.I don’t know of any President in history or anywhere around the world who will make this kind of statement 2 months to general elections,”

