Extra: Why Atiku did not participate in the Presidential debate

By Dele Momodu

Good morning Nigeria… Since yesterday, I’ve followed with keen interest the raging debate about ATIKU ABUBAKAR not participating in the debate… I’ve come up with the following observations:

1. It is tempting & normal to feel ATIKU was wrong, having flown in from US.

2. One should ask, why did ATIKU not join the other three candidates and why opt out at the last minute? There were several considerations of possibilities and the risk of participating without BUHARI obviously outweighed that of going ahead according to PR experts and others.

3. In the absence of BUHARI, ATIKU would have been at a great disadvantage, for example, he could have become a veritable punchbag for any of the other candidates instead of the BUHARI they all wish & want to unseat. By now ATIKU would have been the focus, for good or for bad.

4. ATIKU took the less risky option of apologising to Nigerians and his fellow candidates and bowing out of the debate in the absence of the main man BUHARI, at least, no one can quote what he said right or did wrong or how he was disgraced by any of the contestants

5. Head or tail, his participation or non-participation would still have generated the same feverish controversy and most of those angry the most have left BUHARI who never had any plans to attend to attack ATIKU who rushed back from Washington DC to take on the President!

