Fani-Kayode reveals why Tinubu hates Saraki and Obasanjo so much

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed the reasons why the National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu hates Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

In a statement on Twitter, Fani-Kayode noted that Tinubu hates Obasanjo and Saraki so much because they stopped him from becoming the Vice-President to Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

According to him, if not for Obasanjo and Saraki’s intervention, Tinubu would have been Vice-President today.

“I was the first to expose APC’s plan to field a Muslim/Muslim ticket in 2015. Buhari and El Rufai wanted that but Saraki and OBJ opposed it.” he tweeted

“Had it not been for them the APC would have had a Muslim/Muslim ticket and Tinubu would be VP today. That is why Tinubu hates them so much,” he added.

