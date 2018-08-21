Nigeria Today

Fani-Kayode reveals why Tinubu hates Saraki and Obasanjo so much

Fani-Kayode reveals why Tinubu hates Saraki and Obasanjo so much

2 hours ago

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed the reasons why the National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu hates Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

In a statement on Twitter, Fani-Kayode noted that Tinubu hates Obasanjo and Saraki so much because they stopped him from becoming the Vice-President to Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

According to him, if not for Obasanjo and Saraki’s intervention, Tinubu would have been Vice-President today.

“I was the first to expose APC’s plan to field a Muslim/Muslim ticket in 2015. Buhari and El Rufai wanted that but Saraki and OBJ opposed it.” he tweeted

“Had it not been for them the APC would have had a Muslim/Muslim ticket and Tinubu would be VP today. That is why Tinubu hates them so much,” he added.

Kelani Idris
Guest
Kelani Idris

oh! thiefnubu. you will not mortgage our future for your selfish gain

1 hour ago

