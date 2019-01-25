Extra: Fayose liken Buhari to Hitler

Share this post:









Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has liken President Muhammadu Buhari to a late German Dictator Adolf Hitler.

According to Fayose, Buhari become a full blown Hitler

He reminded Nigerians that he had warned them about the possible dangers of Buhari’s Presidency.

The Statement reads:

“Now we have a full blown Hitler in charge of our country, acting as if he is law unto himself. But Nigerians will remember that I warned!”

