Extra: Fayose liken Buhari to Hitler
4 hours ago
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has liken President Muhammadu Buhari to a late German Dictator Adolf Hitler.
According to Fayose, Buhari become a full blown Hitler
He reminded Nigerians that he had warned them about the possible dangers of Buhari’s Presidency.
The Statement reads:
“Now we have a full blown Hitler in charge of our country, acting as if he is law unto himself. But Nigerians will remember that I warned!”
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)
Leave a Reply