Fayose reveals the greatest threat to democracy in Nigeria

A Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has described security agencies under President Muhammadu Buhari as the greatest threat to democracy in Nigeria.

Fayose disclosed this on Twitter while responding to the current invasion of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly by armed police officers.

According to him, the situation in Akwa Ibom State house of Assembly was a sad reminder that democracy was under a threat.

“It appears that Security Agencies under the APC govt of Buhari have become the greatest threat to democracy in this country,” he tweeted

“What is happening in Akwa-Ibom State House of Assembly is another sad reminder of this threat.” he added

