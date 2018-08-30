2019: Saraki declares his intention to run for President

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has declared his intention to contest for the president of the federal republic of Nigeria on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Saraki made the declaration today in Abuja.

According to him, his declaration was an answer to the call of the teeming youths of Nigeria who has asked him to run.

“I have decided to answer the call of teeming youth who have asked me to run for President.” He tweeted

“Accordingly, I hereby announce my intention to run for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

