Forget Obasanjo, he cannot stop Buhari – Tinubu

The National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to forget about the letters and frequent attacks of former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Muhammadu Buhari maintaining that Obasanjo cannot stop Buhari from winning re-election in 2019.

Tinubu disclosed this while addressing APC Stakeholders meeting in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, President Buhari has done well and deserves a second term.

“Our president, President Muhammadu Buhari has done well, he deserves another term, and we will support him to win because he is our man” he noted

“Forget about Obasanjo’s letter and his frequent attacks on our president, he cannot stop the president because Nigerians would re-elect him.

“Obasanjo has spent his own time; he should leave Buhari alone and face his business because he cannot tell us who to vote for.

“He is part of some of the challenges we are facing in the country today, because he did not lay the right foundation when he was president,” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)