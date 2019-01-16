Former Akwa Ibom Speaker dumps APC for PDP with over 5000 supporters

Share this post:









Former Speaker Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ignatius Edet has dumped the All Progressive Congress to the People Democratic Party with over 5000 supporters.

The former speaker who announced his defection at the manifesto presentation of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State blamed his defection on the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang who he accused of trying to play God in the APC.

Rt Hon Edet described the APC as a party of Imposition and pledge his support to Governor Emmanuel and the PDP.

“Your Excellency, I’m happy to come back home.

The things that made me to leave PDP are no more there,” he noted

“When I was in APC, some people tried to play God. They imposed candidates on us.

Sen. Ita Enang thinks he’s God. He tries to impose things on our people, but he has forgotten that There is only one God.

“I have the privilege of bringing over 5000 supporters of mine to support Udom Emmanuel in 2019” He added

