I cannot be broken – Dino Melaye

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye says he can never be broken.

In a Statement on his Facebook page, Dino noted that every suffering he passed through strengthen his stature and expands his reach and influence beyond thsoe who torment him.

He maintained that great heroes need great sorrows and burden else their greatness goes unnoticed.

Senator Dino who was arrested by the Nigerian Police was supposed regain freedom today after meeting his bail condition but according a report by the Cable, the police has file fresh charges against him thus refusing to let him go.

“Great heroes need great sorrows and burdens, or half their greatness goes unnoticed.” He noted

“Every suffering to put me through strengthens my stature and expands my coverage and influence beyond the reach of my tormentors. Dino Melaye can not be broken and i advise they stop trying. I will continue to stand with the truth no matter what,” he added.

