I didn’t contract coronavirus at Ibadan PDP rally – Gov. Makinde

Share this post:









Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has denied claims that he contracted the coronavirus disease at the unification rally organised by the Peoples Democratic Party in Ibadan on March 18.

The governor, who spoke through his media aide, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement on Tuesday, said there was no known incident of COVID-19 as at the time the rally was held.

Mr Makinde announced on Monday that he had tested positive to the virus.

Mr Adisa said the insinuations in some quarters that the governor contracted the disease at the rally was not correct.

“The issue of the governor being said to have contracted Covid-19 at the March 18 PDP South West Zonal Unification Rally doesn’t come to play because there was no known incident of the virus in Oyo State at that time,” he said.

“Also, the governor didn’t have any symptom(s) as of that time.

“At the time that the rally was held, there was no known case of the COVID-19 and after the rally.

“Gov Makinde actually put out a message to indicate that if he had got a hint of the existence of coronavirus in the state an hour to the rally, he would have cancelled the event.

“He took responsibility for holding the rally. So, we can’t afford to politicise the issue of COVID-19. It is beyond politics.”

Mr Adisa, however, said the only plausible case of exposure that Mr Makinde had to coronavirus was when he attended the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on March 19, a day after the Ibadan rally.

He stated that all governors who attended that meeting were advised to self-isolate and undergo testing after one of the attendees tested positive to the virus.

Mr Adisa warned individuals trying to politicise the governor’s case to desist from doing so and look for ways of supporting the efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 5 times, 6 visits today)