I doubt if Buhari will allow us to vote in 2019 – Junaid Mohammed

An elder statesman and a former member of the second Republic House of Representatives, Dr Junaid Mohammed has raised fears that President Muhammadu Buhari may not allow Nigerians to exercise their constitutional right of voting in 2019.

Mohammed stated this while reacting to a statement credited to president Buhari that the APC will win the 2019 general elections.

Speaking with the PUNCH, he noted that Buhari was not a democrat and can never become one.

“The boast as far as I am concerned, the man Buhari is not a democrat and he is incapable of learning to become one,” he said

“I sincerely hope that the 2019 elections come and happen the way normal elections should hold because if what we saw happen in Ondo, Ekiti and the last three Senatorial bye-elections in Katsina, Kogi, and Bauchi is what they refer to as an election, then I doubt if we are going to have an election worth its name.

“If we call it an election because people have gone to vote and there was no too much violence, but a humongous amount of money was doled out to voters in exchange for their ballots; will the election be worth anything? I doubt.” he added.

