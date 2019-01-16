Nigeria Today

If you love Buhari, tell him to return to Daura – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential Spokesperson Reno Omokri has urged anyone who love President Muhammadu Buhari to advised him to return back to Daura for the sake of his health.

In a statement on Twitter, Reno who quoted a video allegedly showing that President Buhari stumbled at a campaign rally in Kogi noted that the President belongs to a retirement home not presidency and maintained that Buhari was not fit to continue as President.

The statement read:

“President @MBuhari collapsing today in Lokoja. WATCH and SHARE Not that I am happy. I pity the man. He belongs in a retirement home, not in the Presidency. This man is not healthy. Those who love him should tell him to #ReturnToDaura. WATCH, RETWEET and COMMENT”

