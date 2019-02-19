Ignore APC, Akpabio – AILM tells Akwa Ibom REC

Share this post:









Agency Report

The Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, (AILM) has called on the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mike Igini to ignore the negative campaigns against him.

AILM, the foremost social orientation and civil liberty group in the state, told newsmen that the campaign of calumny against the REC, championed by APC chairman in the state, Ini Okopido was shameful, misleading and unsubstantiated.

The group called on the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the REC, Mr. Mike Igini to ignore the baseless accusations churned out by the APC and focus on delivering a credible and violent-free election in the state.

The leader of the group, Prince Emmanuel Sam, alleged that the APC have started calling for the redeployment of the REC after ‘all measures to compromise him’ have failed.

“We, in Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, pass a vote of confidence on the REC, Mr. Mike Igini because going through his records we have seen that this is the best man to ensure a credible election.

“We believe the so called protest by the APC leadership is merely acting a script written by former state governor, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

“Akpabio has seen that his presumptions about influencing voting across the state for APC have failed because the party did not campaign widely but relied on using ‘federal might’ to garner votes.

“We therefore advise APC leadership to channel its energies toward rallying members and supporters to vote rather than engage in propagating frivolous and wild claims.

“Mr Okopido should desist from leading this sad campaign of calumny against the REC, who merely said he will be an unbiased umpire.

“He knows the dwindling chances of his party in the contest that is why he is agitating for a REC they can influence,” he alleged.

The group wondered why the party that once celebrated the deployment of Igini to the state would suddenly turn around to call for his redeployment.

Meanwhile, the man in the eye of the storm, Mr. Mike Igini says has assured that the election will be free and fair.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)