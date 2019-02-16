Just in: INEC postpone Presidential election

Share this post:









The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the Presidential election schedule to hold today, Saturday 16th February by one week.

According to a statement by INEC, Presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday 23rd February 2019 while Governorship and house of Assembly was rescheduled to Saturday 9th March 2019.

