Learn from Akpabio and do the right thing, APC tells Saraki

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Kwara state chapter has advised Senate President Bukola Saraki to follow the footsteps of former Senate minority, Godswill Akpabio and resign in order for peace to reign.

In a Statement made available to newsmen on Saturday by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party, Mr. Bashir Bolarinwa in Ilorin, the APC noted that Saraki must tow the part of honour and allow the party with majority in the Senate to elect the Senate president.

“Members of the hallowed chamber must be truly distinguished in character and conduct.” the statement reads.

“The path of honour was led by Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio who, before defecting to ruling party, had honorably resigned as the leader of the minority party in the Senate.

“So Saraki should act honorably resign from that office of trust. He should for once tow the path of honour and stop heating up the polity unduly

“Every man or woman holding elective political office must know that they are there on trust for the people. It is therefore expected that such personality should live above board.

“Rather than towing the path of honour, Saraki had apparently tried unsuccessfully to incite the unsuspecting public against the Federal Government, through series of drama in the recent time,” the statement added.

