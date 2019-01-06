Nigeria Today

Nigeria can only change if everyone is killed – Amaechi

Nigeria can only change if everyone is killed – Amaechi

4 hours ago
Former Presidential Spokesperson Reno Omokri has released another audio allegedly involving the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

In the audio which is still not confirmed, Amaechi could be heard as saying that Nigeria can only change if everyone in the country was killed.

“This country can never change, I swear. The only way this country can change is in a situation where everybody is killed. This country is going nowhere” Amaechi allegedly said.

 

 

