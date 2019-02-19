Nigeria Decides: Dino Reveals what APC are planning to do on Saturday

Share this post:









The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye has raised an alarm over an alleged plot by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to unleash violence on Saturday thereby scaring voters away from polling centers.

Dino made the allegation while speaking at the 84th emergency meeting of the PDP National Executive Council (NEC) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, there way a resolution by the APC led government that Nigerians would not be allowed to vote in Zamfara State. He advised relevant security agencies to be ready to do the needful

“An information just reaching me now also said that on Saturday, there is already a resolution by the APC that they will not allow people to vote in Zamfara State.

“That they are going to unleash violence to make sure that electorates cannot access the polling units to even vote on Saturday.

“So I am saying this for Nigerians and our security agencies to know that if actually, we are to defend democracy so they should come out and do the needful.”

