Nigeria has become worse under President Buhari – Galadima

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Ganiyu Galadima says Nigeria is becoming worse under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Galadima disclosed this while speaking at the NEDG/BON Vice-Presidential Debate on Friday.

According to him, there havd been very little or no improvement in governancd since Buhari took over in 2015.

He accused President Buhari of his inability to keep to his campaign promises in 2015 and warned Nigerians not to repeat the mistake of 2015.

“Between the year 2015 and now, we have recorded very little or no improvement in governance and the life of our people is becoming the worse for it, making Nigeria to be tagged the capital of poverty in the world which is very disheartening,” Galadima noted.

“So I want to say, we cannot continue to do the same things the same way and be expecting different results.

”Unemployment is becoming higher and higher and this is because of the wrong policies of the government.

“In 2015, what we were told by the APC was that the subsidy was a fraud. As it is today, the Nigerian government is subsidizing petroleum to the tune of N2 billion daily times 30 days, it is too staggering.

“That is to say, we are subsidizing inefficiency and funds that should go into development, infrastructure and to other sectors of the economy are being fritted away” he added.

