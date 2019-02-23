NigeriaDecides: Akwa Ibom APC chairman lose polling unit to PDP

Share this post:









The All Progressive Congress (APC) State chairman of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Ini Okopido has lose his polling units to the People Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the result announced by the unit polling officer, President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC polled 71 while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP polled 140

Here are the results:

President:

PDP…..140

APC…….71

Senate:

PDP……..137

APC………77

House of Representatives:

APC………73

PDP………140

