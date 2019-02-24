NigeriaDecides: Atiku floors Buhari at Osinbajo’s polling units

Share this post:









Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has defeated the Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari at the polling unit of the APC Vice Presidential aspirant, Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the result announced by the Presiding officer, Atiku polled 425 votes to defeat Buhari who got just 229.

On the Senatorial result:

PDP polled 414 votes while the APC had 261.

On the House of Representatives result:

PDP polled 268 while the APC had 190 votes

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 391 times, 391 visits today)