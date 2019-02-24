Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Politics >> #NigeriaDecides: Atiku floors Buhari at Osinbajo’s polling units

#NigeriaDecides: Atiku floors Buhari at Osinbajo’s polling units

3 hours ago
Share this post:

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has defeated the Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari at the polling unit of the APC Vice Presidential aspirant, Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the result announced by the Presiding officer, Atiku polled 425 votes to defeat Buhari who got just 229.

On the Senatorial result:

PDP polled 414 votes while the APC had 261.

On the House of Representatives result:

PDP polled 268 while the APC had 190 votes

 

 

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 391 times, 391 visits today)

Share this post:

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
IdowuNsikak Pius Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

Ad the lying pastor cum Prof lose at his poling units

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

Good for them APC are loosing

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh