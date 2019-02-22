NigeriaDecides: Buhari says Democracy is not easy to maintain

Share this post:









President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday says Democracy was not easy to maintain.

He disclosed this while speaking in a nationwide broadcast.

According to him, no worldly hand can deter Nigeria from enjoying the benefit of democracy and maintained that democracy has a chance to flourish in Nigeria

“Tomorrow, the polls open. Tomorrow, we affirm that Nigeria stands as a democracy and that no worldly hand can deter us from this wise and fitting path we have chosen for ourselves.

“While democracy is the most beneficial way to select a nation’s leaders, it is far from the easiest thing to achieve and maintain.

“It requires a combination of patience, tolerance, compassion, diligence, wisdom and hope. These traits exist in us the Nigerian people. Because of who we are, democracy has the chance to flourish in this land.”

