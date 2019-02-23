NigeriaDecides: Buhari wins Atiku in Obasanjo polling units

Share this post:









Agency Report

President Muhammadu Buhari of All Progressives Congress (APC), has defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s polling unit in Abeokuta in Saturday’s presidential poll.

INEC Presiding Officer for the centre, Adakole Ochegbudu, announced that Mr Buhari scored 87 votes, while Mr Atiku scored 18 votes in the election.

Mr Obasanjo had several times castigated Buhari and openly announced his support for Mr Atiku ahead of the election.

The former president could not, however, deliver his poling unit to his anointed candidate.

(NAN)

