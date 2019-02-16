NigeriaDecides: Fayose reveals what INEC postponement of elections means for APC

Share this post:









Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vindicated his earlier stand that they were considering postponing the presidential election because the APC was bound to lose.

In a statement on Twitter, Fayose disclosed that the Postponement of the election has worsen the case for APC as Nigerians will defeat the tyranny of President Muhammadu Buhari ultimately.

The Statement reads:

“Two days ago, I told Nigerians that the Presidency cabal were considering postponement of the elections because they knew that they can’t win. Now I’m vindicated. With this, they have only succeeded in making their situation worse. Nigerians will defeat this tyranny ultimately.

