Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Politics >> #NigeriaDecides: Fayose reveals what INEC postponement of elections means for APC

#NigeriaDecides: Fayose reveals what INEC postponement of elections means for APC

3 hours ago
Share this post:

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vindicated his earlier stand that they were considering postponing the presidential election because the APC was bound to lose.

In a statement on Twitter, Fayose disclosed that the Postponement of the election has worsen the case for APC as Nigerians will defeat the tyranny of President Muhammadu Buhari ultimately.

The Statement reads:

“Two days ago, I told Nigerians that the Presidency cabal were considering postponement of the elections because they knew that they can’t win. Now I’m vindicated. With this, they have only succeeded in making their situation worse. Nigerians will defeat this tyranny ultimately.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 15,940 times, 15,940 visits today)

Share this post:

14
Leave a Reply

avatar
10 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
AhmedFrancisNsikak PiusKelechiMoses Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

It the end of the road for APC.
Buhari will fail woefully in South West.
They can’t keep using Osinbajo as a toy and poster boy, while the cabal enjoy everything

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Go and die.
You are stupid.
Baba will win without your so called South West

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Otunba
Guest
Otunba

You dare not insult us.
We don’t value cows to human beings like you and your kind

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Idris Kelani
Guest
Idris Kelani

Farewell Buhari..
We will not miss you, you are the worst President in Nigerian history.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Fayose is a stupid Yoruba goat.
He will surely regret when Buhari win reelection.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Otunba
Guest
Otunba

Most you insult the Yoruba. See what Tinubu has turn us into

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Next Level
Guest
Next Level

Buhari will win.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Otunba
Guest
Otunba

South West is for Atiku.
Farewell Buhari

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Francis
Guest
Francis

Otunba are you sure, fayose just like talking.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tony
Guest
Tony

Stupid people they made me waste my money for for transportation, idiotic Apc and their retarded supporters.buhari is loveless and cabal are controlling the Government, nonsense.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Moses
Guest
Moses

I am fully Articulated.
God bless Fayose

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kelechi
Guest
Kelechi

Thank you my man, INEC is partisan.
We shall be free from this tyranny soon

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

I don’t like the Postponement.
Buhari must go.
He has failed woefully

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ahmed
Guest
Ahmed

Allah will punish Buhari and APC. I wasted so much money to transport my family from Lagos to Sokoto to vote for APC.
I will never vote for them again.

Allah will punish Buhari and his generation

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh