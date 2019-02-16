#NigeriaDecides: Fayose reveals what INEC postponement of elections means for APC
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vindicated his earlier stand that they were considering postponing the presidential election because the APC was bound to lose.
In a statement on Twitter, Fayose disclosed that the Postponement of the election has worsen the case for APC as Nigerians will defeat the tyranny of President Muhammadu Buhari ultimately.
The Statement reads:
“Two days ago, I told Nigerians that the Presidency cabal were considering postponement of the elections because they knew that they can’t win. Now I’m vindicated. With this, they have only succeeded in making their situation worse. Nigerians will defeat this tyranny ultimately.
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
It the end of the road for APC.
Buhari will fail woefully in South West.
They can’t keep using Osinbajo as a toy and poster boy, while the cabal enjoy everything
Go and die.
You are stupid.
Baba will win without your so called South West
You dare not insult us.
We don’t value cows to human beings like you and your kind
Farewell Buhari..
We will not miss you, you are the worst President in Nigerian history.
Fayose is a stupid Yoruba goat.
He will surely regret when Buhari win reelection.
Most you insult the Yoruba. See what Tinubu has turn us into
Buhari will win.
South West is for Atiku.
Farewell Buhari
Otunba are you sure, fayose just like talking.
Stupid people they made me waste my money for for transportation, idiotic Apc and their retarded supporters.buhari is loveless and cabal are controlling the Government, nonsense.
I am fully Articulated.
God bless Fayose
Thank you my man, INEC is partisan.
We shall be free from this tyranny soon
I don’t like the Postponement.
Buhari must go.
He has failed woefully
Allah will punish Buhari and APC. I wasted so much money to transport my family from Lagos to Sokoto to vote for APC.
I will never vote for them again.
Allah will punish Buhari and his generation