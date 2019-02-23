NigeriaDecides: PDP floor APC at Sanwo-Olu polling units

Share this post:









The Peoples Democratic Party floors the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at the polling units of Lagos State APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the result declared by the polling unit officer, the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, polled 52 votes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, who got 48 votes

