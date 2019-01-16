Nobody can steal like Senator Akpabio, Former APC Chieftain alleges

Share this post:









By Abasiama Elijah, Uyo

Former Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the chair of chair positive change campaign organization says no Akwa Ibomite can steal more than former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Obot Akpabio.

The Chair of Chair who was speaking while announcing his defection from the All Progressive Congress to the People Democratic Party also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being a thief.

According to him, anyone who works with Senator Akpabio was a thief.

“President Buhari said he is fighting corruption, but his son is riding a power bike of over 80million naira today.

“Any thief that needs protection runs to APC. IS THERE ANYONE THAT STEALS MORE THAN AKPABIO?

“If no, it therefore means that anyone that works with Akpabio is also a thief. Buhari is a thief. Buhari must go!

“We were formerly known as Positive Change initiative for Udoedehe, henceforth, this group shall be known and addressed as ” UDOM KEDO INITIATIVE” he added.

~ Positive Change Campaign organisation Chair of Chairs while defecting to PDP.

