Obasanjo is the number one problem of Nigeria – Oba of Lagos

Share this post:









Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the major problem of Nigeria.

In a chat with Vanguard, Oba Akiolu maintained that Obasanjo was more interested in the down fall of Lagos State instead of Nigeria’s investment.

He noted that Obasanjo never won any election in his ward in Abeokuta and was a commando in ignoring Supreme Court judgements which were in favour of Lagos State.

“The major problem of Nigeria today is former President, Olusegun Obasanjo,” he told Vanguard.

“When he was in government, he was running after Lagos while someone was cornering all the blue-chip companies that belong to the country.

“He could not win election in his ward in Abeokuta. He ignored all Supreme Court judgements which were in favour of Lagos State.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)