Only Atiku can guarantee a new Nigeria – Onofiok Luke

Share this post:









By Otobong Nsepong, Uyo

The speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Rt.Hon. Barr Onofiok Luke says only the PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has the unique selling point of job creation, sustainable peace and development.

Rt.Hon Barr Onofiok Luke who is also the PDP candidate for Etinan federal constituency in the forthcoming general elections said under Atiku’s presidency, Nigeria will be restructured in a way that all the component units will have a common sense of belongings in the common wealth of the country.

“To get Nigeria working again you have to create jobs , ensure the security of lives and property not to play politics with security and to have security you must have justice and equity where all the component units of this nation can have a sense of belonging sitting at the same table and only Atiku can guarantee this”

On his aspiration for a seat in the House of Representatives Barr Onofiok Luke said he has a voice to defend the interest of the federal constituency, defend the interest of Akwa Ibom State in collaboration with other legislators from the state and defend the interest of Nigeria which is that of sustained peace, development and job creation which is the selling point of the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“I have a voice that can neither be bought nor intimidated. I will not sell out the interest of this federal constituency nor that of Akwa Akwa Ibom State but will defend our collective interest as a federal lawmaker”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)