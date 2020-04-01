Onofiok Luke Donates Towards fighting Covid-19

Share this post:









Press Release

In keeping faith with the people and playing a part in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 pandemic, the Member representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency, Hon. Onofiok Akpan Luke has joined his colleagues in the House of Representatives through the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila in donating his two months salary to the National Coordinating Committee in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against the scourge.

The member also made a donation of #2m ( Two Million Naira) to the State Coordinating Committee in support of the Government of Akwa Ibom under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel in its preparatory effort to prevent and contain the pandemic from encroaching or spreading in Akwa Ibom State.

Aware of the challenges his constituents may face owing to the necessary government policies to prevent the spread of the pandemic, Mr. Luke has also donated food items worth over #12m (Twelve Million Naira) to be distributed to the people of Etinan, Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium Local Government Areas. These contributions are to complement the robust efforts of the State Government, Local Government Chairmen, State Assembly members, leaders and well meaning individuals of the Federal Constituency in providing succour for the people in this period.

Hon Luke remains committed to advocating a bipartisan and fully patriotic-spirited approach towards challenging the common enemy (COVID-19) and also drawing fundamental lessons from the challenges that this pandemic has exposed us to.

Mr. Luke prays for God to see us through this difficult time and protect us from the dreaded COVID-19 .

Aniekan Udofia

Media Aide to Hon Onofiok Luke

01/04/2020

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)