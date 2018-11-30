Nigeria Today

PDP Presidential Campaign Council Names Directorates, Spokespersons

The People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council has Named Directorates and Spokespersons for it’s Presidential campaign.

According to a release signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, a former Governor of Cross River state, Senator Liyel Imoke, is the Deputy Director General, Operations, while former presidential aspirant, Taminu Turaki, SAN, has been appointed Deputy Director-General, Administration.

 

The spokespersons of the campaign include Buba Galadima, Akin Osuntokun, Osita Chidoka, Senator Dino Melaye, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje, Segun Sowunmi, Kazeem Afegbua and Umar Sanni.

The Directorates include; Contact and Mobilisation headed by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu; Youth, Hon. Udeh Okoye; Women, Mariya Waziri; Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira; Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan; Policy/Research, Dr. Garba Umar; and Intelligence, Amb. Ahmed Magaji.
Others are, Field Operations/Logistics, Hon. Gbenga Oduwaiye; Support Groups, Dr. Nathaniel Yadunma; Special Duties, Dr. Baraka Sanni; Communication and Strategy, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Legal, Emmanuel Enoidem; CUPP & Inter-party, Senator Ben Obi; CSOs; and Diaspora, Prof. Isah Odidi.

