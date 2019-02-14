Nigeria Today

We will look after you, Reno assures Tinubu

3 hours ago
Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has assured a National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu of the People Democratic Party (PDP) readiness to look after him.

Reno who was reacting to the news of Tinubu being absent at a APC rally in Abuja and his recent romance with PDP faithful in Lagos maintained that the APC was an expired product.

The National leader of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, were absent at the APC rally in Abuja.

“Dear @AsiwajuTinubu

I noticed you took pictures yesterday with @OfficialPDPNig members wearing @Atiku ankara.

“Today you failed to turn up for APC Grand Rally . The subliminal message is clear. We‘ll look after you”

 

Idowu
Guest
Idowu

Tinubu has seen the light.
Bye bye to Buhari and his evil cohorts

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Idris Kelani
Guest
Idris Kelani

They are already making deals with Atiku for safe landing.
Politics and his tricks.
Buhari must go

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Usiju Audu
Guest
Usiju Audu

The earlier we realized that Buhari has failed the better for us.
Tinubu, Oshiomhole and Akpabio are working for PDP.
Buhari must go

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

