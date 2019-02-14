We will look after you, Reno assures Tinubu

Share this post:









Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has assured a National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu of the People Democratic Party (PDP) readiness to look after him.

Reno who was reacting to the news of Tinubu being absent at a APC rally in Abuja and his recent romance with PDP faithful in Lagos maintained that the APC was an expired product.

The National leader of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, were absent at the APC rally in Abuja.

“Dear @AsiwajuTinubu

I noticed you took pictures yesterday with @OfficialPDPNig members wearing @Atiku ankara.

“Today you failed to turn up for APC Grand Rally . The subliminal message is clear. We‘ll look after you”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)