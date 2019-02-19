Please consider postponing Saturday’s poll, Presidential candidate begs INEC

Share this post:









A Presidential candidate in the Upcoming Saturday’s Presidential election has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone Saturday’s presidential polls in order to give the commission more time to adequately prepare logistically for the election.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim who is the Presidential candidate of the People’s Trust, in a letter, addressed to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu advised the commission to allow at least 3 -4 weeks before the election in order to help solve potential apathy of voters across the country.

He alleged that if INEC were to conduct election on Saturday, they will disenfranchise so many Nigerians who will be unwilling to travel so many miles to vote because of Saturday’s experience.

“It is my considered opinion that in the haste to stick to a quickly announced date for the election, the commission may not have paid adequate attention to the attendant voter apathy that may result if adequate confidence-building measures are not implemented to win back ‘would-be’ voters for the next date of polling,” the letter reads.

“As a result and because potential voters’ apathy in some section of the country or all of the country may substantially affect the results of the election, a new date of election should be between three to four weeks from February 16, and not one week from February 16 as previously announced.

“The Commission should liaise with the National Orientation Agency who should use its national networks to ensure mobilisation of communities, social and interest groups to reach potential voters in order to avoid voter apathy at the next date of election,” he added in the letter.”

